Seven Kings stabbing: Man killed and two others injured
- 19 January 2020
A man has died and two others have been injured in a stabbing in east London.
Police said they were called at about 19:40 GMT on Sunday to Elmstead Road in Seven Kings, Ilford, following reports three men, thought to all be in their 30s, had been stabbed.
One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene while the condition of the other two is not yet known, the Metropolitan Police said.
No arrests have yet been made, the Met added.