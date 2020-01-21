Image caption Southwark station will remain closed until the flooding is cleared

A burst water pipe has caused heavy flooding and the closure of the Southwark Tube station in south London.

Nearby homes have also been left with low water pressure following damage to a 36-inch diameter pipe on Blackfriars Road, which has been closed to traffic.

Thames Water said customers in all south-east postcodes were affected.

Transport for London said Southwark station remained closed and advised passengers to use Waterloo station to access the Underground.

An area of around 1,700m (5,577ft) and around 20 properties have been affected by the flooding at the junction of Blackfriars Road and Union Street.

Image caption Engineers are on site dealing with the flood

Image copyright @Jwheelwright Image caption Thames Water said it needed to assess the impact of the burst pipe

Roads surrounding the station were seen littered with debris and rubble from a rupture in the road.

Thames Water said it received calls from 250 customers in the SE1, SE8 and SE16 postcode areas and apologised for the disruption.

"Our engineers are currently on site to isolate the burst which will stop the water and then we can fully assess the impact."