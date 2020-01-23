Image copyright Met Police Image caption PC Stuart Outten suffered several injuries including six wounds to the head

A van driver who repeatedly struck a police officer with a machete during a routine traffic stop has been found guilty of wounding with intent.

Muhammad Rodwan attacked PC Stuart Outten after he was pulled over in Leyton, east London, on 7 August.

The officer was badly injured and has yet to return to work.

Rodwan, 56, of Luton, had claimed he was acting in self defence. He was convicted of wounding with intent but found not guilty of attempted murder.

In a victim impact statement read out in court PC Outten said: "This incident has changed my life but I hope it has not changed the way I police."

Mrs Justice Carr adjourned sentencing until Friday morning.

PC Outten suffered six blows to the head from a 2ft-long blade after stopping Rodwan's white van for having no insurance.

The defendant said he was not aware at the time that the insurance on his van had expired 12 days earlier

Rodwan had claimed he had the machete in his van for his gardening work.

The jury was told the defendant had a conviction for rape in 1982.

And in 1997 at Snaresbrook Crown Court he was convicted of two offences of wounding with intent for an unprovoked machete attack on a tenant and his friend for which he was sentenced to nine years in prison.