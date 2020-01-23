Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was found with head injuries at a property in Waverley Avenue, Chingford

A man has been arrested after a woman died in what police said was a disturbance at a north London property.

Officers found the woman with head injuries at a property in Waverley Avenue, Chingford, late on Wednesday.

Police had been called to the property shortly after 23:30 GMT following reports of a disturbance.

The victim, who was in her 60s, died at the scene. Officers believe the victim and the arrested man, who is in his 20s, were known to each other.

The man was arrested at the property.

The Met Police said detectives believed they knew the identity of the dead woman and were in the process of informing her next of kin.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be held.

Witnesses are being asked to contact police with information.