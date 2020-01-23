Image copyright PA Image caption Tanesha Melbourne-Blake was described as an "innocent girl who had so much going for her"

The gun used to kill a 17-year-old girl in north London has been linked to another murder by the Met Police.

Tanesha Melbourne-Blake was gunned down while with friends in Charlgrove Road, Tottenham, on 2 April 2018.

Forensic tests on the bullet recovered from her body show the same weapon was used to kill 20-year-old Joseph Williams-Torres a month earlier.

Detectives have linked the "gun for hire" to other crimes and believe it was in circulation for at least a year.

Mr William-Torres was shot dead on 14 March 2018 on Essex Close, Walthamstow, north-east London, in a case of mistaken identity.

His three killers were jailed for life on 10 January.

The handgun used in his murder was found wrapped in a towel inside a bag by a member of the public six weeks after Tanesha was killed.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption The bullet recovered from Tanesha's body shows the same handgun was also used to kill Joseph Williams-Torres

Tanesha died when shots were fired from a silver Vauxhall Meriva as it drove past a group of young people.

The Met believes she was the innocent victim of a turf war between local groups because she had no connection to any gangs.

Det Ch Insp Neil John, said: "There is no suggestion the murders of Tanesha and Joseph are linked in terms of what happened but we know the same gun was used.

"Fortunately this very dangerous weapon is now off the streets but we believe it was a 'gun for hire' in the local area from at least May 2017.

"It killed two people and we know it was also used in three other crimes.

"Joseph died in a gang-related murder - he wasn't part of a gang and was mistaken for someone else. Tanesha had no links to gangs whatsoever."

Image copyright Met Police Image caption The Vauxhall Meriva was found burnt out in Barnet after Tanesha was shot

The suspect who fired the shots at Tanesha is described as a black male with a "slit or two in his left eyebrow". He wore black clothing, including black gloves.

Three people aged between 18 and 30 arrested in connection with her murder have been released under investigation.