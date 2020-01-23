Image copyright BTP Image caption Tashan Daniel had bought himself a ticket to see Arsenal play Nottingham Forest as a 20th birthday present to himself

Two men have denied murdering an Arsenal fan who was fatally stabbed on a tube station platform.

Tashan Daniel, 20, was killed at Hillingdon Tube station in September.

Alex Lanning, 21, of Uxbridge, denied murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter and possession of a pointed article at the Old Bailey.

His co-defendant, Jonathan Camille, 19, of Kensington, denied charges of murder and manslaughter and both are expected to face trial in April.

Both the accused have been remanded into custody.

Mr Daniel, a full-time athlete, was attacked as he made his first solo trip to the Emirates stadium to watch Arsenal play Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup.

He had bought himself a ticket as a birthday present to himself.