London Underground station staff will receive an above-inflation pay rise months after workers rejected a pay deal and threatened industrial action.

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) rejected a 2.5% pay rise in April.

Transport for London (TfL) agreed a new deal for RPI inflation plus 0.2%, backdated to April 2019.

TSSA organising director Lorraine Ward said: "This is an improved offer from that which was on the table.

"I'm pleased to say it also removes the very real threat of industrial action we were facing on the Underground.

"We know all too well the challenging times LU has been faced with as a result of the loss of government funding in the form of the operating grant, and the delays to Crossrail."

The pay deal follows months of talks at Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (Acas).

TfL have been approached for comment.