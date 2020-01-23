Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Dominic Calder (left) and Mikel Mulqueen will be sentenced next week

Two teenagers have been found guilty of murdering a man in a targeted stabbing on a north-west London street.

Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams, 21, was attacked in High Street, Harlesden, on 23 April 2019, the Old Bailey heard.

Nineteen-year-olds Dominic Calder, of Hayes, and Mikel Mulqueen, of Harlesden, will be sentenced at the same court on 31 January.

A third man, Emmanuel Kamara, 24, of Crownhill Road in Harlesden, was cleared.

Two 16-year-olds who cannot be named for legal reasons have also been charged with Mr Williams' murder.

They will appear at the Old Bailey on 16 April.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams was stabbed "in front of crowds of people"

Det Sgt Devan Taylor, of the Met Police, said: "The motive for the murder has never been fully established, though it is thought to have been linked to a number of incidents on the same evening."

Before the stabbing, Mr Williams was walking with a friend who was attacked and stabbed in the hand in Tubbs Toad, near Willesden Junction, police believe.

Mr Taylor said: "It beggars belief that such a tit-for-tat sequence of events could lead to one young man losing his life and two others looking at a considerable amount of time in prison.

"This attack was on a busy street and took place in front of crowds of people who were completely shocked to find themselves caught up in such a horrific event."