London

Dagenham garage fire: 150 firefighters at the scene

  • 24 January 2020
Fire in Dagenham Image copyright LFB
Image caption Emergency services have recieved at least 70 calls about the fire

Some 150 firefighters are tackling a fire at a car repair workshop in east London.

Fire crews were called to Chadwell Heath Industrial Estate on Kemp Road in Dagenham just before 08:30 GMT.

London Fire Brigade said it did not know the cause of the fire but half of the single storey workshop was alight, creating a lot of "heavy smoke".

"Local residents are advised to keep windows and doors shut", station commander Barrie May said.

Image copyright LFB
Image caption The cause of the fire is not currently known

Twenty-five fire engines have been deployed to the site.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites