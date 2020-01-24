Image copyright LFB Image caption Emergency services have recieved at least 70 calls about the fire

Some 150 firefighters are tackling a fire at a car repair workshop in east London.

Fire crews were called to Chadwell Heath Industrial Estate on Kemp Road in Dagenham just before 08:30 GMT.

London Fire Brigade said it did not know the cause of the fire but half of the single storey workshop was alight, creating a lot of "heavy smoke".

"Local residents are advised to keep windows and doors shut", station commander Barrie May said.

Image copyright LFB Image caption The cause of the fire is not currently known

Twenty-five fire engines have been deployed to the site.