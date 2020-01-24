Image copyright Met Police Image caption Harinder Kumar, Narinder Singh Lubhaya and Malkit Singh Dhillon (l-r) died on Sunday evening

Three men who were stabbed to death on an east London street have been named by police.

Narinder Singh Lubhaya, 29, Harinder Kumar, 30, and 37-year-old Malkit Singh Dhillon, who was known in the UK as Baljinder Singh, died following a fight in Seven Kings, Ilford, on Sunday.

All three lived in the Ilford area and were Indian nationals, the Met said.

One man has been charged in connection with the deaths, while another man has been eliminated from inquiries.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Police say they "are not seeking to make any further arrests for murder"

Gurjeet Singh, 29, of South Park Crescent, Ilford, appeared in custody at Redbridge Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. He was remanded in custody to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on 19 February.

Police said he was still under investigation in connection with the murders.

Mr Singh was arrested along with the other man on Sunday evening on suspicion of murder.

The force previously said the three deaths were not thought to be gang-related and officers were "not seeking to make any further arrests for murder".