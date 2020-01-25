Image copyright Google Image caption The child was discovered wrapped in a white knitted blanket in Sandringham Road, Hackney

A newborn baby has been found abandoned on a street in east London.

The boy was discovered by a member of the public wrapped in a white knitted blanket in Sandringham Road, Hackney, shortly before 11:40 GMT.

He was taken to an east London hospital by paramedics where he is currently being cared for.

Police believe the boy was "born outside of a hospital environment" and appealed for his mother to "let us know that you are safe".

"Our primary focus is to ensure the wellbeing of both you and your child," Insp Kevin Weeks said.