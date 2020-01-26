Image copyright Google Image caption Police officers were called to reports of a disturbance in Mount Pleasant Lane in Clapton

A man has been charged with the murder of a Polish national who was stabbed to death in north-east London.

A man in his 60s was found fatally injured in a residential property in Mount Pleasant Lane, Clapton, on Friday night.

A 22-year-old Polish national of no fixed abode is due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with murder.

Police said the men are thought to have known each other but were not related.