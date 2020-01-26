Polish man found stabbed to death in Clapton
26 January 2020
A man has been charged with the murder of a Polish national who was stabbed to death in north-east London.
A man in his 60s was found fatally injured in a residential property in Mount Pleasant Lane, Clapton, on Friday night.
A 22-year-old Polish national of no fixed abode is due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with murder.
Police said the men are thought to have known each other but were not related.