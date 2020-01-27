Image copyright Met Police Image caption Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck died after being stabbed five times

Five gang members have been jailed for murdering a man in a London knife attack described as being "reminiscent of a Hollywood film".

Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck, 19, was stabbed at a Wood Green hair salon last year.

He was killed as a result of "a longstanding and mutual hatred" between two rival gangs, the Old Bailey heard.

Violence broke out in the dock and the public gallery as the judge gave the attackers - two men and three teenagers - life sentences.

Police officers and prison staff were attacked as Tyrell Graham, 18, Sheareem Cookhorn, 21, Jayden O'Neil-Crichlow, 17, Shane Lyons, 17, and Ojay Hamilton, 17, were jailed.

An officer suffered a head wound as he and nine colleagues attempted to restrain the defendants.

Judge Foster told the gang the attack had "terrified members of the public."

Image copyright PA Image caption Members of the public saw the stabbing in Wood Green, the jury heard

The court heard Mr Gabbidon-Lynck's friend Jason Fraser, 20 was chased, stabbed, and shot by the gang, but he survived.

While his friend was being attacked, Mr Gabbidon-Lynck drove towards the attackers to try to scare them off, prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC told jurors.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Sheareem Cookhorn (left) and Tyrell Graham (right), were jailed for murder and attempted murder

The court heard he became trapped after reversing into parked cars, forcing him to run to a hair salon.

He was stabbed five times and died after an artery was severed.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption The judge lifted reporting restrictions to allow the naming of three juvenile defendants: Jayden O'Neil-Crichlow (left), Shane Lyons (middle) and Ojay Hamilton (right)

Mr Glasgow said it was "more reminiscent of a Hollywood film than a winter's night in north London".

Mr Gabbidon-Lynck was linked to a North London gang called the WGM, the court heard.

His killers were said to be linked to Tottenham gang the NPK.

Image copyright CPS Image caption Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck became trapped after reversing into parked cars, forcing him to escape his attackers on foot

Cookhorn was jailed for a minimum of 28 years for murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm.

Graham will serve at least 25 years for murder and attempted murder.

Lyons, O'Neil-Crichlow and Hamilton, were each jailed for 21 years for murder and wounding with intent.

The defendants has denied all the charges against them.