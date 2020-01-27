Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption The baby has been named Edward by hospital staff, after the member of public who found him

Police have released images of a newborn baby found abandoned on a street in east London.

The boy was discovered wrapped in a white knitted blanket in Sandringham Road, Hackney, on Sunday when he was just 12 hours old.

The baby, who is healthy, has been named Edward by hospital staff, after the member of the public who found him.

Police believe he was "born outside of a hospital environment" and are hoping to trace his mother.

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption The child was only 12 hours old when he was discovered, according to police

Det Sgt Andy Barry said: "Baby Edward was only about 12 hours old when he was found abandoned on a doorstep in Sandringham Road.

"Edward is being well cared for by hospital staff and is a healthy, bonny lad.

"I am reaching out to Edward's mother. You are my primary concern."