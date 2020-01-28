Image copyright Met Police Image caption Harinder Kumar, Narinder Singh Lubhaya and Malkit Singh Dhillon (l-r) died on Sunday evening

A man has been charged following the deaths of three men who were stabbed in an east London street fight.

Sandeep Singh, 29, from Romford, has been charged with conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) and causing GBH with intent, the Met Police said.

Narinder Singh Lubhaya, 29, Harinder Kumar, 30, and 37-year-old Malkit Singh Dhillon, who was also known as Baljinder Singh, died following a fight in Seven Kings, Ilford, on 19 January.

All three were Indian nationals.

The Met Police believes five men were involved in another altercation the previous evening at the nearby Krystel Banqueting venue, with the clash spilling out on to the High Road.

It is thought those involved were from Sikh and Hindu communities and known to each other.

Scotland Yard previously said the three deaths were not thought to be gang-related.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Police say they "are not seeking to make any further arrests for murder"

Gurjeet Singh, 29, of South Park Crescent, Ilford, was charged on 21 January with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He appeared at Redbridge Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and remains under investigation in connection with the deaths.

A second man arrested over the deaths has since been eliminated from the investigation.

Sandeep Singh, of Montpelier Gardens, Chadwell Heath, will appear at Redbridge Magistrates' Court later.