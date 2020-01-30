Image copyright PA Media Image caption Tamara Ecclestone's jewellery was said to have been stolen in the raid on her house next to Hyde Park

A man has been arrested over the £50 million jewellery raid on heiress Tamara Ecclestone's London home.

Police said the 29-year-old suspect was detained at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary. He remains in custody.

The daughter of ex Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone was left "shaken" after the raid on her Kensington home.

Rings, earrings and a £80,000 Cartier bangle, were all stolen in the burglary, according to The Sun.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tamara Ecclestone, pictured with father Bernie, worked on F1 magazine and also modelled for Armani

Police said following the raid on December 13 that they were called to the scene by security within the building to reports of three males inside the property.

The offenders are believed to have entered through a garden before breaking into safes hidden in the bedroom of the house, which is next to Hyde Park.

Officers used sniffer dogs to search the grounds of the property and also went through CCTV footage.

Ms Ecclestone bought her 55-room home in Palace Green, W8, in 2011 for £45m, according to Forbes magazine.

The 35-year-old also spent millions renovating the property to include an "Amazonian crystal bathtub, a private nightclub, a bowling alley, a subterranean swimming pool, a beauty salon, a dog spa and a car lift".

The incident occurred just after Ms Ecclestone left the country for her Christmas holiday with her husband Jay Rutland and their daughter Sophia