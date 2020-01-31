Image copyright Met Police Image caption Mihrican Mustafa, also known as MJ, was a mother of three

A man has been charged with murdering two people whose bodies were discoverd in a freezer.

Henriett Szucs, 34, and Mihrican Mustafa, 38, were found frozen on top of each other at a flat in Vandome Close, Canning Town, in April.

Zahid Younis, 34, of Vandome Close, was charged with two counts of murder and will appear before magistrates in Wimbledon on 14 February.

He also faces two counts of preventing a lawful burial of a dead body.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Henriett Szucs was a Hungarian national who had lived in London for "several years", police said

The Met said Ms Szucs had been in the UK for several years but was of no fixed address.

Ms Mustafa, a mother of three who was also known as MJ, was reported missing on 10 April 2018.