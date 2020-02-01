Image copyright PA Media Image caption Raiders targeted Tamara Ecclestone's house next to Hyde Park in December

A man and a woman have been arrested at Stansted Airport in connection with a £50m jewellery raid on heiress Tamara Ecclestone's London home.

Rings, earrings and a £80,000 Cartier bangle were all stolen in the burglary in December, according to The Sun.

A 47-year-old woman and a man aged 21 were held at the airport in Essex on Friday morning.

They remain in custody along with two other men arrested at Heathrow Airport and in east London on Thursday.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tamara Ecclestone, pictured with father Bernie, was left "shaken" by the burglary

The burglary on 13 December occurred just after Ms Ecclestone, the daughter of ex-Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, left the country with her husband Jay Rutland and their daughter Sophia.

The offenders are believed to have entered through a garden before breaking into safes hidden in the bedroom of the house, which is next to Hyde Park.

Ms Ecclestone bought her 55-room home in Palace Green in 2011 for £45m, according to Forbes magazine.