Image copyright Andy Bullemor Image caption The incident happened at about 14:00 GMT

A man has been killed on a busy high street in south London.

Emergency services, including paramedics and armed police, are at Streatham High Road.

Witnesses on social media have said they heard three gun shots fired just after 14:00 BST on Sunday.

One person tweeted: "Something major happening in Streatham High Road. Armed police and roads closed off" while another said two were being treated by doctors.

Witness Alanah Murphy said: "I was walking to the shops and saw helicopters came down, and lots of ambulances.

"I didn't see what happened but just the aftermath - loads of armed police and like nine, 10 ambulances. The police were screaming at people to get back."

Lambeth Borough Police have also tweeted about the incident.

Newcome Gardens is closed eastbound from A23 Streatham High Road to Pendennis Road.