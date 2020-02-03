Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A woman near to the scene reacts after a man stabbed two people in Streatham, south London

Streatham High Road - a spot usually bustling with shoppers - is now quiet. As forensic teams search the area for clues, people in this ordinary south London suburb have been coming to terms with Sunday's terror attack.

Sudesh Amman, 20, was shot dead by police on Sunday afternoon after stabbing two people in what police called an Islamist-related terrorist incident.

The convicted terrorist was being followed by police when he pulled out a knife and attacked.

Streatham is a far cry from the tourist areas of central London, where previous terror attacks in the capital have taken place.

Many in Streatham are shocked that an event like this could have happened on their doorstep.

Eliza Viscount, 39, had been shopping when the attack happened.

"I was just out getting usual bits and bobs when I heard police shouting to get back and to get out of the area," she said.

"I had no idea what was going on. I dropped my basket on the floor and ran.

"I didn't stop shaking for hours later. I'm still in shock.

"If that can happen on a quiet Sunday when people are just shopping - well that's very worrying isn't it."

Elizabeth Rowland, another shopper, said she was concerned the attack had happened outside of central London.

"I can't believe it," she said.

"It's not a tourist place or even a landmark. It's a high street.

"There's no political reason behind it doing it here. It's really concerning that it happened so close to home."

Becky Smyths, who lives in the area, said she heard "so many sirens" echo around Streatham.

Image caption Becky Smyths described hearing emergency services respond to the attack on Sunday afternoon

"I heard that shots had been fired and I got really scared," she said.

"I only live up the road so it was really scary. It's only February and this has happened."

Sunday's attack was the third described by police as terror-related in London since the threat level was downgraded by the Home Office in November.

A large police cordon remains in place and forensic teams remain in the Boots pharmacy swiping the floors for clues.

Although bewildered and concerned, many locals expressed a determination to carry on as normal.

"Yesterday I saw police, armed officers, the army and ambulances," said Qasim Khan, who owns a business near to the scene.

Image caption Qasim Khan vowed to carry on his life as normal

"It was crazy - like a movie scene.

"I am carrying on working. I am not scared."

"There is a need for extra kindness right now," Joanna Lockwood said as she walked her dog Pepper.

"We get along together and it is important to let love be the order of the day. Go back into the shops and not let evil win."