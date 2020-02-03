London

Soho streets evacuated over WW2 bomb find

  • 3 February 2020
Cambridge Circus
Image caption A police cordon remains in place along Cambridge Circus

Several streets in London's central Soho district have been evacuated after an unexploded World War Two bomb was found.

Police were called to Dean Street at about 13:50 GMT after the ordnance was discovered during building work.

Soho Hotel, the Soho Theatre and the Groucho Club have all been evacuated.

A police cordon is in place between Oxford Street, Charing Cross Road and Shaftesbury Avenue.
Image caption Hundreds of people have been evacuated from properties across Soho

