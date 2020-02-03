Soho streets evacuated over WW2 bomb find
- 3 February 2020
Several streets in London's central Soho district have been evacuated after an unexploded World War Two bomb was found.
Police were called to Dean Street at about 13:50 GMT after the ordnance was discovered during building work.
Soho Hotel, the Soho Theatre and the Groucho Club have all been evacuated.
A police cordon is in place between Oxford Street, Charing Cross Road and Shaftesbury Avenue.
Soho is be evacuated apparently a ww2 bomb not exploded was found @EveningStandard @itvnews @BBCNews @999London pic.twitter.com/ufCnIkIxNp— Billy Whiteford (@BillyWhiteford) February 3, 2020
