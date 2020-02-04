Charing Cross Southeastern commuters face major disruption
Trains running through a major London railway station are facing disruption after a broken track was discovered.
Services from Charing Cross to Waterloo East were suspended after the track defect was found overnight at New Cross.
Network Rail SE said the broken track had now been repaired but trains remained diverted and cancelled.
Thameslink services are also affected between Bedford, Luton and Rainham and London Bridge.
Services are being diverted to London Victoria or London Cannon Street, Network Rail said.
Earlier Network Rail said the broken track was a "bespoke part" which had to be cut out and replaced.
Passengers caught up in the disruption have spoken of their frustration on social media about overcrowding on alternative routes.
Others were confused as to why the impact across the network using Charing Cross was so badly affected.
Great Northern trains into Moorgate are also experiencing long delays following a signal failure.
