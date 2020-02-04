Image caption Services from Charing Cross to Waterloo East have been suspended after the track defect was found

Trains running through a major London railway station are facing disruption after a broken track was discovered.

Services from Charing Cross to Waterloo East were suspended after the track defect was found overnight at New Cross.

Network Rail SE said the broken track had now been repaired but trains remained diverted and cancelled.

Thameslink services are also affected between Bedford, Luton and Rainham and London Bridge.

Services are being diverted to London Victoria or London Cannon Street, Network Rail said.

Earlier Network Rail said the broken track was a "bespoke part" which had to be cut out and replaced.

Passengers caught up in the disruption have spoken of their frustration on social media about overcrowding on alternative routes.

Skip Twitter post by @DameTosin @Se_Railway please tell this driver not to stop at every station. There's literally no more space on this train and it's wasting our time on the train and the time of those on the platforms. Seriously. Currently at Westcombe Park towards cannon street — Tósìn (@DameTosin) February 4, 2020 Report

Skip Twitter post by @Kiaralouise No they aren’t. Been standing here for 20 minutes!!! No trains and now you are delaying the Cannon Street ones. There will be no room to get on the one train that you run this hour!?? — Kiara (@Kiaralouise) February 4, 2020 Report

Skip Twitter post by @Rufellen Trains to Charing Cross are all out

Every other train to London Bridge is a nightmare realm of over-crowding....

All caused by a single broken rail in New Cross — Russet Erakir Pompop Nostor (@Rufellen) February 4, 2020 Report

Others were confused as to why the impact across the network using Charing Cross was so badly affected.

Great Northern trains into Moorgate are also experiencing long delays following a signal failure.

