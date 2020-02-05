Image copyright Met Police Image caption Dorothy Woolmer was described as "a wonderful woman who was full of life"

A 23-year-old man has admitted murdering and sexually assaulting an 89-year-old widow in her own bed in north London.

Dorothy Woolmer was found dead with severe injuries at her home in Waltheof Gardens, Tottenham, on 5 August last year.

Reece Dempster, from Haringey, had previously admitted manslaughter but denied murder and sexual assault.

Sentencing at the Old Bailey is expected to take place on Thursday.

The prosecution decided not to proceed on a count of rape following Dempster's plea change part way through his trial.

Image copyright Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire Image caption A count of rape against Dempster was dropped by the prosecution

The court heard that Mrs Woolmer died as the result of "multiple blunt trauma injuries".

She had been widowed in 2017, after 64 years of marriage.

Dempster was caught on CCTV fleeing the scene of the murder.

He had spent about seven hours in Mrs Woolmer's home after breaking in through a back door on the night of 3 August, the prosecution said.

The court heard that Dempster is 6ft 3in (190cm) tall, while Ms Woolmer was 4ft 11in (150cm) tall and weighed less than eight stone (51kg).