Thameslink disruption: London train lines closed due to wire damage
- 6 February 2020
Rail commuters on Thameslink train services are facing major disruption due to a damaged overhead wire, the operator has said.
Two out of four lines between London St Pancras and Bedford have been closed because of the issue.
Commuters have been warned there will be "significant reductions" in trains during the morning rush hour.
Network Rail engineers are dealing with the damage and Thameslink has advised customers to check before they travel.