Image copyright Met Police Image caption Dempster pleaded guilty three days into his trial at the Old Bailey

A man who sexually assaulted and killed an 89-year-old widow in her home has received a life sentence with a minimum prison term of 34 years.

Reece Dempster, 23, from Haringey, had smoked crack before breaking into Dorothy Woolmer's house.

Mrs Woolmer, known as Dot, was found dead at her home in Waltheof Gardens in Tottenham, north London, on 5 August.

At the Old Bailey, Judge Mr Justice Edis said Dempster "seemed to have killed her for pleasure".

The judge appeared emotional as he praised Mrs Woolmer's family for their dignity in sitting through proceedings.

He told Dempster that the murder had involved "sexual or sadistic conduct".

"[Mrs Woolmer] was tiny and defenceless and you knew that.

"Because of you, she died an unimaginably dreadful death. You are a dangerous man."

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Dorothy Woolmer was described as "a wonderful woman who was full of life"

The court heard that Mrs Woolmer, who had been widowed in 2017 after 64 years of marriage, died as the result of "multiple blunt trauma injuries".

Dempster attacked her both sexually and physically, using a truncheon, before stealing two bottles of alcohol and her purse.

Jurors were told that Dempster is 6ft 3in (190cm) tall, while Ms Woolmer was 4ft 11in (150cm) tall and weighed less than eight stone (51kg).

Hours after the attack, he confessed to a friend: "I only got a hundred quid - it wasn't even worth it."