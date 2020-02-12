Image copyright Met Police Image caption Cabdullahi Hassan was pronounced dead in hospital

Two 20-year-old men have been cleared of murder after a double stabbing left one man dead.

Cabdullahi Hassan, 20, and a 22-year-old man were found with stab wounds just before midnight in Boundary Road, South Hampstead on 25 July last year.

They were both taken to hospital but Mr Hassan died of his injuries soon after.

Mohammed Mahir Miah of Lancefield Street, west London and Amil Choudhury of Walterton Road, west London, were found not guilty at the Old Bailey.

They were also cleared of the attempted murder of a 22-year-old man.