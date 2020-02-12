Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man died

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man who fell from a building, the Met Police said.

London ambulance staff called officers at about 15:30 GMT after attending to a critically injured man in High Road, North Finchley, north London.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, the Met Police said.

A woman, in her 20s, has been arrested nearby on suspicion of murder and is in custody.