Two children were among seven suspected victims of human trafficking who have been rescued by police after concerns were raised about people working in barber-shops in London.

A Met Police investigation was launched after concerns were raised over several barber-shops in north-west London.

The operation to search for possible victims of human trafficking involved 100 people, including social services, immigration, the NHS and charities.

No arrests were made, the Met said.

The force said it had been working on the safeguarding of "vulnerable people" for four months before it visited addresses in the Brent, Barnet and Harrow council areas on 12 February.

The suspected victims found there were escorted to a nearby reception centre, where they received medical treatment and support, police said.

Acting Det Ch Insp Mark Rogers said: "Human trafficking, modern slavery and sexual exploitation often occur in plain sight, and it is often the case those carrying out these offences exploit those from less fortunate backgrounds who have travelled to our county for a better life.

"I hope this operation continues to raise the public's awareness of these shocking crimes, and sends a clear message to those involved that we will work with all agencies and law enforcement to identify and bring them to justice."