Image copyright Nathalie Edell Image caption Police were called to Brooke Road in Hackney after reports of a stabbing

A 15-year-old boy is in a critical condition in hospital after he was stabbed in the head in east London.

Police were called at about 17:15 GMT on Sunday following a report of a stabbing in Brooke Road, Hackney.

The boy was found with a severe head injury and taken to a London hospital for treatment.

Two 18-year-old men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, the Metropolitan Police said.

At about 18:00 GMT on Sunday, officers were called to a London hospital after a man had come in with a stab wound. He remains there in a stable condition.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder along with a second 18-year-old man.

The second man remains in custody at an east London police station, the force added.

Police are appealing for witnesses.