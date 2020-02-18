Image copyright Google Image caption A pub landlord said a car was seen being deliberately driven at a woman

A woman suffered potentially "life-changing injuries" after she was said to have been deliberately hit by a car.

The Met Police said it was called to Beddington Lane, Sutton, south London, just after 21:00 GMT on Monday to reports of a woman being forced into a car after an altercation with a man.

A female was treated by ambulance staff at nearby address and was taken to hospital, a spokesman said.

"It is believed the individuals were known to each other," police added.

Dave Wightwick, landlord of the Harvest Home pub on Beddington Lane, said his customers had seen the car, a dark-coloured BMW 5 series, being deliberately driven at the woman.

"There were a couple of women standing outside and I was working behind the bar and I went out to the situation as quickly as I could," he said.

"I saw enough to see it wasn't very nice."

He said after being struck, the woman was forced into the footwell of the front passenger seat.

"I went running across the road to try and get a picture of his registration number but he took off at a rate of knots."

Police said its investigation was ongoing and no arrests have been made.