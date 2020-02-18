Image copyright PA Media Image caption Harry Styles greeted fans after appearing on BBC Radio 2 earlier in the day

Pop star Harry Styles was reportedly robbed at knifepoint in north London during a night out on Valentine's Day.

The former One Direction singer, 26, handed over cash after he was confronted by a mugger near a pub in Spaniards Road, Hampstead, according to the Mirror Online.

The Met confirmed it was investigating a knifepoint robbery in the area.

It said officers had been notified of an incident involving a man in his 20s on Saturday 15 February.

The Met said: "It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife.

"The victim was not injured; however, cash was taken from him. No arrests [were made] and enquiries are ongoing."

Styles' management company has been approached for comment.

The pop star is due to perform at the Brit Awards later, where he is up for two awards in the male solo artist and best album categories.

Last year, homeless Pablo Tarazaga-Orero, 26, was banned from going within 250 metres of the star after he was convicted of stalking, having spent months camped outside his house.