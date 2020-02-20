Woman dies in Brixton crash after police pursuit

Image copyright @richardtudor96 Image caption Police had signalled for the car to stop before it sped off in Brixton

A woman in her twenties has died after being struck by a car involved in a police pursuit in south London.

The pedestrian was pronounced after being hit on a pavement in Brixton Hill at 21:46 GMT on Wednesday.

Police had earlier signalled for the car to stop but it sped off, the Met said.

It was found abandoned nearby and inquires are ongoing to trace the occupants, the force added. Officers are tracing the victim's next of kin.

#Brixtonhill, Just want to say well done to the paramedics and staff On the scene this evening. You done everything you could. 😭. Sending love to those effected. ❤️🤲🏻 — Khadeejah Dahal (@Khadeejahdahal) February 19, 2020

A forensics tent was seen erected at the scene.

The A23 Brixton Hill was closed overnight but has since reopened.