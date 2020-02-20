Romford crash: Two dead in seven-vehicle collision
20 February 2020
Two people died and seven were injured after a crash involving seven vehicles and a pedestrian in Romford, east London.
A man and a woman died at the scene on Squirrels Heath Road on Thursday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police said.
Emergency services were called at about 13:15 GMT and fire crews cut three people free from their cars.
London Ambulance Service said seven people were taken to hospital.