London

Romford crash: Two dead in seven-vehicle collision

  • 20 February 2020
Squirrels Heath Road in Romford, east London Image copyright Google
Image caption Police said the accident took place on Squirrels Heath Road near the A127

Two people died and seven were injured after a crash involving seven vehicles and a pedestrian in Romford, east London.

A man and a woman died at the scene on Squirrels Heath Road on Thursday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police said.

Emergency services were called at about 13:15 GMT and fire crews cut three people free from their cars.

London Ambulance Service said seven people were taken to hospital.