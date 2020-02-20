Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the accident took place on Squirrels Heath Road near the A127

Two people died and seven were injured after a crash involving seven vehicles and a pedestrian in Romford, east London.

A man and a woman died at the scene on Squirrels Heath Road on Thursday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police said.

Emergency services were called at about 13:15 GMT and fire crews cut three people free from their cars.

London Ambulance Service said seven people were taken to hospital.