London Central Mosque stabbing: Man is arrested
- 20 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing inside a central London mosque.
The victim, who is in his 70s, was found with multiple injuries after emergency services were called to the London Central Mosque in Park Road, near Regent's Park, at 15:10 GMT.
He was taken to hospital by paramedics, his condition is described as non-life threatening, the Met said.
A crime scene has been put in place while inquiries continue.