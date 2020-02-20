Image copyright @MurshHabib Image caption A crime scene has been put in place at the London Central Mosque near Regent's Park in central London

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing inside a central London mosque.

The victim, who is in his 70s, was found with multiple injuries after emergency services were called to the London Central Mosque in Park Road, near Regent's Park, at 15:10 GMT.

He was taken to hospital by paramedics, his condition is described as non-life threatening, the Met said.

A crime scene has been put in place while inquiries continue.