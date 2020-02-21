Image copyright PA Image caption Leon Maxwell died in Cumberland Road, near Queensbury Tube station, on 1 May 2018

Seven people have been charged with the murder of a man who was shot dead outside a London Underground station.

Leon Maxwell, 38, died in Cumberland Road, near Queensbury Tube station, on 1 May 2018. A 26-year-old man was also shot during the attack.

Seven people, aged between 17 and 27, have all been charged with murder and attempted murder.

They appeared at the Old Bailey on Thursday where they were remanded in custody to return on a later date.