Queensbury Tube station shooting: Seven charged with murder
- 21 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Seven people have been charged with the murder of a man who was shot dead outside a London Underground station.
Leon Maxwell, 38, died in Cumberland Road, near Queensbury Tube station, on 1 May 2018. A 26-year-old man was also shot during the attack.
Seven people, aged between 17 and 27, have all been charged with murder and attempted murder.
They appeared at the Old Bailey on Thursday where they were remanded in custody to return on a later date.