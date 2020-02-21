Image copyright Met Police Image caption Lennox Nigel Alecendor was fatally stabbed in Cricklewood

A man has been stabbed to death in an attack in north-west London.

Lennox Nigel Alecendor, 42, was found in Anson Road, Cricklewood, with a knife wound to his neck.

Despite the efforts of medical staff he was pronounced dead at the scene at 07:30 GMT.

Police said Mr Alecendor was from Harlesden and his family have been informed. A post mortem examination is due to take place on Saturday.

Det Ch Insp Simon Stancombe said officers were keeping an open mind about the motive.

"My officers are waiting to take calls from anyone who may have heard an altercation and looked out to witness the incident or who may have captured any of the events leading up to, during, or following the murder on dash cam," he said.