A man has been charged with a stabbing which happened inside London's Central Mosque during afternoon prayers.

Daniel Horton, 29, is accused of attacking Raafat Maglad, who is in his 70s, at the venue on Thursday.

Mr Maglad sustained stab wounds to his neck.

Mr Horton, who is accused of grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday.