London Central Mosque stabbing: Man charged
- 21 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with a stabbing which happened inside London's Central Mosque during afternoon prayers.
Daniel Horton, 29, is accused of attacking Raafat Maglad, who is in his 70s, at the venue on Thursday.
Mr Maglad sustained stab wounds to his neck.
Mr Horton, who is accused of grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday.