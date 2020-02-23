Image copyright @richardtudor96 Image caption Police had signalled for the car to stop before it sped off in Brixton

A man has been charged with causing the death of a woman who was hit by a car during a police pursuit.

Anisha Vidal-Garner, 20, from Epping, Essex, died at the scene of the crash in Brixton Hill, south London, on Wednesday night.

The Met Police previously said she was hit by a car which sped off after officers signalled for it to stop.

Quincy Anyiam, 26, from Surrey, is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Monday, the force said.

He is charged with causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision, and dangerous driving, Scotland Yard said.

The Met said it had referred the crash to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) which will investigate.