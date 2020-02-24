London

Man's body found in back of bin lorry in Camberwell

  • 24 February 2020
Bethwin Road, Camberwell Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to Bethwin Road in Camberwell over reports of a body being discovered

The body of a man has been found in the back of a bin lorry in south London.

Emergency services were called to Bethwin Road in Camberwell at 05:35 GMT over reports of a body being discovered.

Police and paramedics attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details about him have been given.

Scotland Yard said the death was being treated as unexplained and "inquiries into the circumstances continue".

