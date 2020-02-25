London

Leyton death: Murder arrest after woman found in property

  • 25 February 2020
Magnolia Close, Leyton Image copyright Google
Image caption The victim was found fatally wounded in a building in Magnolia Close, Leyton

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found fatally injured in a building in east London.

The Met were called to the address in Magnolia Close, Leyton, just before midday after concerns were raised about those inside the property.

The 35-year-old victim was found with what police believe to be stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 54-year-old man who was also in the building has been arrested and the Met are not seeking any other suspects.

"At this very early stage we are treating this as a domestic-related incident and believe the parties were known to each other," Det Insp Olly Clark said.

