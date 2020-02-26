Image copyright Google Image caption The 24-year-old victim was was found with multiple stab wounds in Stroud Green Way, Croydon

A man has died after being stabbed in a "brutal and frenzied" attack in London.

The victim, 24, was found with multiple knife wounds in Stroud Green Way in Shirley, Croydon, shortly after midnight.

He was taken to hospital by paramedics but was pronounced dead at 02:45 GMT. His next of kin have been informed.

Det Ch Insp John Massey, of the Met Police, said it was a "brutal and frenzied attack on a young man [on] the street". No arrests have been made.