Croydon 'frenzied' stabbing victim dies in hospital
- 26 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died after being stabbed in a "brutal and frenzied" attack in London.
The victim, 24, was found with multiple knife wounds in Stroud Green Way in Shirley, Croydon, shortly after midnight.
He was taken to hospital by paramedics but was pronounced dead at 02:45 GMT. His next of kin have been informed.
Det Ch Insp John Massey, of the Met Police, said it was a "brutal and frenzied attack on a young man [on] the street". No arrests have been made.