Image copyright Met Police Image caption Lennox Nigel Alcendor from Harlesden was fatally stabbed in Cricklewood

Two men have been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed in the neck in north-west London.

Lennox Nigel Alcendor, 42, was found fatally injured in Anson Road, Cricklewood, at 06:45 GMT on Friday.

James Rochester, 42, and Christian Fearon, 20, both of no fixed abode, are accused of murder and possession of points and blades. Mr Fearon is also charged with possessing a weapon.

Both will appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates' Court later.

A post-mortem examination gave Mr Alcendor's cause of death as a stab wound.