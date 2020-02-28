Image copyright Chris Redgrave/Historic England Image caption Some of the sculptures are displaying signs of cracks and disrepair

A dinosaur park featuring 30 reptilian replicas has been added to a list of sites at risk of being lost.

The collection of life-size creations at Crystal Palace Park in London has developed cracks, with some statues in danger of losing toes, teeth and tails.

Historic England has added the Grade I-listed creations, which date back to the mid-1850s, to its "at risk" register.

The heritage charity said: "We don't want them to become extinct again."

The dinosaurs were created between 1852 and 1855 by artist Benjamin Waterhouse Hawkin.

Although the cause of their deterioration is not yet known, ground movement on artificial islands or changing water levels in surrounding lakes is suspected.

Duncan Wilson, from Historic England, said: "By adding them to our heritage at risk register, we can focus attention on them and ensure a lasting programme of repairs and on-going maintenance is carried out."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A bid to save the Crystal Palace Park dinosaurs saw Guns N' Roses' Slash donate funds in 2018

Historic England said the creatures represented the cutting edge of scientific knowledge at the time and would have been "an extraordinary sight" to the Victorians.

They are now deemed to be inaccurate by current understanding.

The dinosaurs are arranged in chronological order on three artificial islands and in lakes in the south section of the park.

Dr Ellinor Michel, of Friends of Crystal Palace Dinosaurs, said: "Whilst it is distressing that the sculptures need to be called 'at risk', it is the best way for them to get the professional conservation work they need."

An investigative survey is due to be carried out on the site which will cost about £800,000.

Conservation work will begin once the assessment of the cause of the damage to the statues has been completed.

Bromley Council's Peter Morgan said money for restoration would also be "generated by the sale of sites on the periphery of the park" currently subject to planning permission.