Croydon fire: Huge blaze breaks out at car workshop
- 27 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A huge fire has broken out at a car workshop in south London.
About 100 firefighters are tackling the blaze in Lancing Road, Croydon, which broke out at about 17:45 GMT.
Residents have been urged to keep their doors and windows shut due to the smoke, while crews work to bring the fire under control.
Motorists have been told to avoid the area as there are road closures in place. The cause of the fire is not yet known.