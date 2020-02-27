Image copyright London Fire Brigade Image caption About 100 firefighters are tackling the fire in Croydon

A huge fire has broken out at a car workshop in south London.

About 100 firefighters are tackling the blaze in Lancing Road, Croydon, which broke out at about 17:45 GMT.

Residents have been urged to keep their doors and windows shut due to the smoke, while crews work to bring the fire under control.

Motorists have been told to avoid the area as there are road closures in place. The cause of the fire is not yet known.