Image copyright Reuters Image caption Prince Harry, Bon Jovi and two members of the Invictus Games Choir recreated the famous Beatles album cover

Rock royalty met the Royal Family when the Duke of Sussex got behind a microphone with Jon Bon Jovi.

They met at Abbey Road Studios, where the US rocker is re-recording his song Unbroken with the Invictus Games Choir.

The prince - who will step down as a working royal at the end of March - posted a video of both men in a recording booth.

Bon Jovi said he looked forward to working with the "artist formerly known as prince".

Both men greeted each other warmly on the steps of the world-famous London studio synonymous with the Beatles.

They were then ushered inside to the control room overlooking Studio 2 - where Fab Four recorded during the 1960s.

A video filmed during the duke's visit showed the prince and the popstar wearing headphones.

The footage ends just as the pair are about to break into song.

Before entering the studio, the duke was heard to joke that the pair had "been gargling next door, so we're ready to go", according to the Press Association.

Bon Jovi said he had sent the song to Harry, who had sent a "very nice letter" in return which said he would "love to include it in something to do with the Invictus Games".

Image copyright Getty Images

Speaking before the recording, he said: "In light of what has come, you know, with his leaving the monarchy, as it were, I didn't plan on any of this.

"But he said: 'Not only am I going to come back [to England], you know, but I want to be there when you do it'.

"And to do it at Abbey Road, of course where the Beatles once were; and to do it with the "artist formerly known as Prince", I think it's gonna be an incredible, moving moment."

Image copyright Instagram Image caption The duke's Instagram account released a mocked-up text exchange between himself and the musician

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 as a way of using sport to create a positive impact on the lives of injured service personnel and veterans.

Jon Bon Jovi has a close link with the military as both his parents served in the US Marine Corps.

The charity single version of Unbroken, featuring the Invictus Games Choir, will be released in March.