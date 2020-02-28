Image copyright Getty Images Image caption RMT union has called on Mayor Sadiq Khan to lift a cap on pay and allow a deal to be done

Thousands of Tube workers are set to be balloted for strikes in a long-running dispute over pay.

A ballot of 10,000 staff across London Underground has been moved by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union after more than a year of negotiations.

The union said LU had failed to produce an offer on pay that meets the "very reasonable" demands of the workforce.

The BBC has contacted the Mayor's office and Transport for London (TFL) for comment.

The RMT said it was "angry and frustrated" at the delays over negotiations.

'Work round the clock'

It also called on Mayor Sadiq Khan and his TfL officials to lift a cap on pay and allow a deal to be done.

"Staff are putting in enormous efforts to keep London moving against a backdrop of overcrowding, creaking infrastructure and surging levels of violence and assaults", it said.

General secretary Mick Cash said the city is a "wealthy business centre and those staff who work round the clock to keep the city moving deserve their fair share".

"After over a year of intensive talks aimed at reaching a negotiated settlement on Tube pay, RMT reps are angry and frustrated that London Underground have now stalled that process and failed to come up with an offer that would fully recognise the efforts of their workforce," Mr Cash said.

"The preparations for the ballot are well under way and we will be campaigning hard for a massive yes vote."