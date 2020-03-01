Hendon stabbing: Man killed in street attack
- 1 March 2020
A man has been found stabbed to death in a street in north-west London.
The victim, who has not yet been identified but is aged in his 20s, was found by police in Parson Street, Hendon, at about 21:00 GMT on Saturday.
The Metropolitan Police said no arrests have been made but "urgent inquiries" had begun in an attempt to find those responsible.
Detectives have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.