A man had admitted carrying out a series of random knife attacks in north London which injured five people and left a woman paralysed.

Jason Kakaire stabbed four men and the woman in Edmonton over a weekend last spring.

The 30-year-old pleaded guilty to five charges of wounding with intent and five charges of having a blade in public.

He will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

Four of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, and one was paralysed after being knifed in the back with such ferocity that the handle snapped and the blade was embedded in her.

The stabbings, between 30 March and 2 April last year, were all carried out near Kakaire's home in Cameron Close, Edmonton.

Kakaire, who had been held in Broadmoor Hospital, had denied five counts of attempted murder but changed his plea on the first day of his trial.

