Image copyright Reuters Image caption The alleged incident happened after the plane landed at Heathrow Airport

An airline captain was assaulted in his cockpit by a woman and her daughter after they were not allowed to store a buggy in the cabin, a court heard.

Henrietta Mitaiare, 23, and Mary Roberts, 53, allegedly pushed Captain Guido Keel to the floor, then scratched and kicked him.

They had arrived at Heathrow Airport on 2 May 2019 having flown in from Zurich with Ms Mitaire's young daughter.

At Uxbridge Magistrates' Court, both deny assault by beating on board.

They also have pleaded not guilty to failing to obey the lawful commands of the aircraft's captain.

The court heard Ms Mitaiare had argued with flight attendants before the aircraft left Zurich because she did not want to put her buggy in the cabin rather than the aircraft's hold as it was "too expensive", the court heard.

Her mother then "stepped in to calm her daughter down".

Tussle in cockpit

Arlene De Silva, prosecuting, said as passengers disembarked at Heathrow, Ms Mitaiare approached the same staff member again and asked for the names of the Swiss airport workers to make a complaint, which prompted Capt Keel to come out from the cockpit.

"She grabbed the captain by the hand and pushed him into the cockpit. There was a tussle. She ended up on top of the captain," she said.

"The mother also went into the cockpit and was kicking the captain while he was on the floor, saying, 'Get off my daughter'."

Capt Keel sustained scratches to his face and arm and a bite on his upper arm, said Ms De Silva.

The court was shown footage in which Ms Mitaiare is heard saying: "Why did you put your hands on me? Why did you hit a woman? Do you think you have the power," to which Capt Keel responds: "I have the power."

Tokyo Convention

Friedrich Prieler, the co-pilot of the aircraft, said he had been hesitant to use force to break up the struggle.

When asked if Capt Keel had failed to show similar restraint, Mr Prieler made reference to the Tokyo Convention, which grants certain immunities for captains on their aircraft if they believe there is a threat to the safety of persons onboard.

Ms Mitaiare, of south Kensington, south-west London and Ms Roberts, of Fulham, south-west London, were removed from the aircraft by police and arrested.

The trial continues.