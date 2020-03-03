Image copyright Met Police Image caption Spot the British bulldog was born only weeks ago and was on a walk with his owner

A puppy called Spot was stolen in a knifepoint robbery in south east London, the Met Police has said.

The British bulldog was taken by two men in Lullingstone Crescent, Orpington, at about 08:50 GMT this morning.

Police say the men got out of a white Mercedes and believe the car was known to be in the east London area of Canning Town and Stratford.

There have been no arrests, the Met added.

Spot had been on a walk with his owner - a man in his early 30s - when he was approached near to the junction with Grovelands Road.

The driver of the car produced a knife and threatened the victim before stealing the puppy, which is only weeks old.

Both men drove off in the car and the victim gave chase on foot, the suspects were last seen on the A20 at Fiveways.

Police described the driver of the car as "black, aged about 20, with his hair in corn rows and a scar on his right cheek".

